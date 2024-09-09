Ardor Market Cap Reaches $63.96 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $63.96 million and $4.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00042695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

