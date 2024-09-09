Ardor Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $62.34 million and $4.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00042640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

