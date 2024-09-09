Ark Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $55.28 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001379 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,334,454 coins and its circulating supply is 183,334,036 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars.

