ARS Pharmaceuticals’ (SPRY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 157.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of SPRY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 333,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 83,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 83,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 407,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $5,528,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,385,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,395 shares of company stock worth $13,131,411 over the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

