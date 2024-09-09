Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $17.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Asana stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Asana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Asana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 26.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

