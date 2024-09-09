Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,553 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.95 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

