Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,431 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 865,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,846,000 after buying an additional 107,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 311,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

