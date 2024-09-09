Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,092 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,200,000.

SPXL opened at $137.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $162.49.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

