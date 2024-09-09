Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 878 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 73,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,025 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after buying an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 233,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

