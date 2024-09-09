Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,979 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRFree Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.