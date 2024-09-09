Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,979 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.