Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,289 shares during the period. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF comprises 1.1% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 3.13% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SSUS stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $627.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.