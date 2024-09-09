Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

CMCSA stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.