Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $58.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

