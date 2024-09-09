Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,802,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

