Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 161.6% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $159.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.45. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.