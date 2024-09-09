Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.8% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $902.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $895.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $828.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

