Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 54,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLV opened at $75.32 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

