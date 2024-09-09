Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 2.6 %
APWC opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.
