Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) CFO Sells $35,904.00 in Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Krueger sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $35,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Asset Entities Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of ASST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. 1,214,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,511. Asset Entities Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asset Entities
Asset Entities Company Profile
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asset Entities
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.