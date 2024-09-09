Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) CFO Sells $35,904.00 in Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Krueger sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $35,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Asset Entities Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of ASST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. 1,214,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,511. Asset Entities Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASST Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

