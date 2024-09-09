AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE T traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $21.10. 6,383,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,673,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

