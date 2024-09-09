AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.9%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 10,124,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 35,699,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,285,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $763,000. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

