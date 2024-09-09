Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Repurchase $0.00 in Outstanding Stock

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ATHM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 400,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Autohome has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

