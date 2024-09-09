Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avidian Gold Stock Down 50.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.40. The company has a market cap of C$927,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Avidian Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.