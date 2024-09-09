Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00007969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $668.60 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,417,098 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,396,405.142496 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.3288588 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $15,543,035.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

