Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of AXSM opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after buying an additional 162,600 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

