Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.23.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.97. Azul has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Azul by 35.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Azul by 9.5% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

