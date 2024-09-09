Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 27 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $496.64 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.19. The firm has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

