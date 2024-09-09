Baker Boyer National Bank Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $138.56 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

