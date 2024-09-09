Baker Boyer National Bank Has $300,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $563.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.72 and a 200-day moving average of $519.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

