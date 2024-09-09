Baker Boyer National Bank Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $157.62 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

