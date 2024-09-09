Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 505 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 43.9% in the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 11,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $360.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $357.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

