Barclays Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $80.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.93. 3,535,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,323,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,925,000 after buying an additional 645,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,550,000 after acquiring an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.