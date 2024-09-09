Barclays Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $160.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,744. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

