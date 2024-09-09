Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Now Covered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2684 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 71.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.