Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
