Barclays Reiterates “C$76.00” Price Target for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Barclays set a C$76.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLF. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.09.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF opened at C$74.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.26. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$75.23. The stock has a market cap of C$42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.642596 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,000. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

