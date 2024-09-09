Barclays Trims Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Target Price to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

NYSE CXM opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 over the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $2,352,000. Solel Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

