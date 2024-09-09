Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 11.80 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,173.91%.
In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($749.43). Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
