Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 561,300 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 1.6% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. 618,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,403,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.