Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Up 11.1%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 101,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 276,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$14.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$32,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Bayhorse Silver
Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.
