Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BZH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates cut Beazer Homes USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $971.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.17. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $34.89.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.