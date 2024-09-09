Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.97. 241,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,944. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,552.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.