Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Richard Fennell Buys 40,497 Shares

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Fennell purchased 40,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.87 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$480,699.39 ($327,006.39).
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous Final dividend of $0.32. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
