Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Richard Fennell Buys 40,497 Shares

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Fennell purchased 40,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.87 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$480,699.39 ($327,006.39).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous Final dividend of $0.32. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

