Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

BCYC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $261,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

