Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.12. 136,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 373,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bioventus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $832.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares in the company, valued at $368,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares in the company, valued at $368,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $230,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 55.8% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

