Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $13.12 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $3,519.96 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00074326 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020590 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.49 or 0.35066248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

