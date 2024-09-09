Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051490 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00037312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

