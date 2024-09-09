BitShares Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $17,934.60 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.