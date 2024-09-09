BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $990.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $985.00 to $990.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.47.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.42 on Monday, hitting $872.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,563. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $903.46. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $848.57 and a 200 day moving average of $811.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $24,957,000. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 45.1% during the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

