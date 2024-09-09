Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $15.80 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.05. 14,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,443. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

